School Closings & Delays – Central Jersey & Pennsylvania School Closings for January 17, 2024
Our first snowfall of the year has given way to very icy conditions. The precipitation may have finally stopped Tuesday afternoon, but now there are worries about frigid temperatures causing all surfaces to refreeze overnight into Wednesday morning.
As a result, some school districts have already announced delayed openings or closures for Wednesday (January 17).
As of 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday (January 16th), these are the latest school closings in our area for Wednesday:
Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 17, 2024
- Bensalem Township Schools - 2-hour delay
- Bucks County Technical High School - 2-hour delay
- Middle Bucks Institute of Technology - 2-hour delay.
- Pennridge School District - 2-hour delay
Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 17, 2024
- Ewing Township School District - 90-minute delay
- Lawrence Township Schools - 2-hour delay
Burlington County, NJ School Closings for January 17, 2024
- Burlington City Schools - 2-hour delay
- Burlington Township Schools - 2-hour delay
- Edgewater Park Schools - 2-hour delay
- Haineport Township Schools - 2-hour delay
- Lenape Regional Schools - 2-hour delay
- Lumberton Township Schools - 2-hour delay
- Maple Shade Schools - 2-hour delay
- Medford Township Schools - 2-hour delay
- Mount Holly Schools - 2-hour delay
- Pemberton Schools - 2-hour delay
- Rancocas Valley Schools - 2-hour delay
- Shamong Township Schools - 2-hour delay
To see a complete list of closings in New Jersey, you can visit the closing page on the website of our sister station, New Jersey 101.5.
Meanwhile, you can click here to see a complete list of closings for Bucks County or Philadelphia.
