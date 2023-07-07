Get ready Lawrence Township. Jersey Mikes Subs is moving in and it won't be too long before it opens, according to a Jersey Mike's spokesperson.

This will be the first Jersey Mike's in Lawrence. It will be located in the Lawrence Shopping Center on Brunswick Pike, next to Limoncello's Italian Grill, Restaurant and Pizza, near Lidl.

Work has already started on the space that once was a dining area for Limoncello's.

Jersey Mike's Area Director, Tom Hayes, confirmed the news saying the new location is currently in the permit process and is projected to open in mid to late September.

Jersey Mike's won't be the only sub shop in town. Tastee Subs isn't far away on Lawrence Road. It will be interesting to see which one the locals prefer.

Jersey Mike's Subs is joining a bunch of other great eating options in the Lawrence Shopping Center....Meatheadz Cheesesteaks, Café Du Pain Bakery, Maximus Polish Cuisine, Limoncello's Italian Grill, Starbucks, and Manhattan Bagel.

If you're not familiar with Jersey Mike's Subs, it's a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,500 locations across the country serving fresh sliced, fresh grilled subs on freshly baked bread.

When I went to the beach with a few of my friends last week, we grabbed Jersey Mike's subs and they were delicious. If you haven't been, make sure to try it.

As soon as I find out a grand opening date, I'll let you know.

Jersey Mike's was named the fastest-growing fast-food chain in America in 2022.

There are other Jersey Mike's in Mercer County...Ewing, West Windsor, East Windsor, and Hamilton Township.

