Hey, Jersey Mike’s fans! New locations are going to open up soon in Pennsylvania and honestly, I’m excited about this!

If you’re from Pennsylvania, you know we don’t mess around when it comes to sandwiches.

Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, or even just a sandwich, we know a good one when we get our hands on it.

Of course, we have a ton of solid options of local spots all over the state, but Jersey Mike’s has really made a name for itself.

Best Buddies Global Ambassador Drake Maye Hosts Event at Jersey Mike's Subs with CEO Peter Cancro and Best Buddies' Founder Anthony Kennedy Shriver Getty Images for Best Buddies In loading...

Even though it started in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, it comes close to giving off the same vibe as your favorite neighborhood deli.

I think it’s one of the best chain spots out there, and it blows places like Subway out of the water.

The warmer weather is officially settling in, and there’s no better feeling than grabbing a hoagie and having a picnic to enjoy the weather.

If you’re a big Jersey Mike’s fan, you may want to keep your eyes peeled because 7 brand new locations are coming to Pennsylvania.

According to their website, we’ll see them all over the Keystone State. Here’s where they’re going to be:

Jersey Mike’s is Opening 7 Pennsylvania Locations

Ardmore - 20 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA

- 20 Greenfield Avenue, Ardmore, PA Clarks Summit - 1101 Northern Boulevard, Clarks Summit, PA

- 1101 Northern Boulevard, Clarks Summit, PA Drexel Hill - 5100 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA

- 5100 State Road, Drexel Hill, PA Hanover - 1404 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA

- 1404 Baltimore Street, Hanover, PA Kingston - 152 S Wyoming Avenue, Kingston, PA

- 152 S Wyoming Avenue, Kingston, PA New Castle - 2511 W State Street, New Castle, PA

- 2511 W State Street, New Castle, PA Pottstown - 200 Shoemaker Road, Pottstown, PA

If you’re a Jersey Mike’s fan, this news is exciting!

