Pennington is about to get its own cannabis dispensary/retail store, according to local publication, Mercer Me. Some locals are saying it's about time.

Jersey Meds is in the Pennington Square Shopping Center on Route 31. It's in the middle of Regent Floor Covering and Pru Thai Cuisine.

A soft opening is planned for this Friday, March 8th. A grand opening is being planned for later on in March.

The owners feel recreational cannabis is a, "Contemporary approach to well-being that contributes to wellness in body and mind."

The shop will have a big selection of edibles, drinkables, topicals, tinctures, flowers, concentrates, vape cartridges, and pre-rolls, the article says. You'll be able to buy accessories too.

Jersey Meds will have full-time security

Safety is among their top priorities. There will be a full-time security staff on site, checking ids to make sure all that are entering are 21-years-old or older.

No one under 21 will be allowed to enter.

As you probably know, buying recreational cannabis is now legal in the state of New Jersey. Adults 21 and older can buy it at a licensed dispensary. Click here for more details NJ state government.

Originally, the shop had a site picked out near the Cambridge School, but the owners had the community in mind. One of the owners, Dolly Lalchandi, said, "As soon as we found out, we said it was not going to work. We would not feel comfortable to be in the backyard of a school."

Jersey Meds is located in the Pennington Square Shopping Center on Route 31 in Pennington.

It will be open from 10am - 8pm, 7 days a week.