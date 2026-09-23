Oh, you're going to love this. A mega-popular New Jersey ice cream shop is opening its first Mercer County location.

Jersey Freeze is opening a new location in Hamilton Township

Jersey Freeze is coming soon to the corner of Route 33 and George Dye Road in Hamilton Township, where Lucky 7 Deli was. Sound familiar? The Jersey Freeze in Freehold (120 Manalapan Avenue) has been serving up treats to generation after generation since 1952. It's iconic.

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Google/Jersey Freeze in Freehold Google/Jersey Freeze in Freehold

The coming soon announcement was just made on social media.

The post reads in part, "Mercer County, it's your turn. We're excited to announce that the next Jersey Freeze is coming to Hamilton, right on the Robbinsville border! The BEST milkshakes in New Jersey, our legendary soft serve, and our amazing food menu featuring burgers, cheesesteaks, and more. Hamilton, get ready to come taste the best."

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Besides ice cream, it will have a full food menu

Yes, it will be a restaurant, with a full food menu, and an ice cream shop, just like the original Freehold location. It's expected to open in early 2027. I'll let you know when I hear of an opening date.

The ice cream cupcakes are one of the signature items at Jersey Freeze

If you're not familiar with Jersey Freeze, you're about to find out why everyone loves it so much. The ice cream cupcakes (pictured below) are out of this world...so are the ice cream cakes, pies, flying saucers, sundaes, sodas, floats, and so much more.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi have been spotted at Jersey Freeze. Those Jersey guys know where the best ice cream in the Garden State is.

Jersey Freeze is coming to Route 33 in Hamilton in early 2027. Stay tuned.