It’s a big time in Philadelphia TV! One of our favorite faces from Philly TV is back on our TV screens. And it’s just a few positions up our TV dial in Philadelphia.

Jeff Skversky Is a Familiar Face to Philadelphia TV Viewers

It's been a few years since one of the most familiar faces at 6abc departed the iconic Philadelphia TV station. Jeff Skversky was a sports anchor for over a decade in Philadelphia.

In fact, he worked at Philly’s top rated local TV network, 6abc Action News, from 2009 until his abrupt departure from the station in December 2021.

READ MORE: Veteran NBC 10 Anchor, Tracy Davidson, Announces Departure

The news of his departure was a bit bizarre as it wasn’t immediately confirmed by network officials. But Jeff reappeared on TV less than a year later. He served as an anchor in Detroit at the CBS affiliate for their evening broadcasts (including the 5 PM and 11 PM weekday shows). His tenure at the Detroit station came to an end in October 2023.

Jeff Skversky Lands New Job at Philadelphia’s Fox29

Skversky is now back in Philly. He shared the news recently on social media saying that he was excited to return to his hometown.

Get our free mobile app

“Excited to announce I’m joining the FOX 29 News Team this week! Full-circle moment — I started my Philadelphia TV career at Fox Television Stations in 2008, covering the Phillies World Series,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Veteran NBC 10 Anchor, Tracy Davidson, Announces Departure

The exact nature of Jeff’s role at the station was not immediately clear. But we’ve spotted him on the evening broadcasts as a general assignment reporter. It doesn’t appear as that he has returned to the station’s sports coverage (at least not yet).

Of course, this reminds us all of another familiar face leaving 6abc…

Where is Beloved Sports Anchor Jamie Apody?

Jamie Apody’s tenure at Philly’s 6abc appeared to suffer a similar fate to Skversky’s.

You’ll recall that she departed 6abc in late 2023. She disappeared that fall, but the news of her departure went without an explanation for nearly 6 months. In April 2024, we told you that both Jamie and 6abc confirmed she left the station.

READ MORE: Jamie Apody Breaks Silence About Departure from 6ABC

That was one of the most popular articles we’ve ever published on 945PST.com so it’s safe to say that Jamie is beloved in the City of Philadelphia.

Jamie has been making weekly appearances on FOX29’s evening sports program, The Phantastic Sports Show. So far… that appears to be the extent of Jamie’s broadcasting gigs in Philly. We’ll see if that changes.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST