Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce has revealed he's made a decision about his status for the next football season.

There had been questions if the 35-year-old center would return to play one more season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He answered emphatically those questions on Monday by saying he WILL Be back for another season in the NFL.

"After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year," Kelce wrote on Twitter just after noon on Monday. "Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t (expletive) done yet!"

Kelce is a six-time Pro Bowl athlete, who has been with the team since 2011. He was with the team for the Super Bowl Championship in January 2018.

In the most recent Super Bowl, Kelce faced off against his younger brother, Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2023 season will be Kelce's 13th in the NFL.