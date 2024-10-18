They’re Philadelphia’s most watched TV station, according to annual TV ratings. In fact, they have been for years. So this IS THE big story.

In short: it’s safe to say that 6abc (Philadelphia’s beloved ABC affiliate) just hired the sportscaster who replaces beloved Jamie Apody following her bizarre departure from the station late last year.

Jason Dumas Hired By 6abc as a Sports Anchor

For 6abc’s newest on-air talent, it’ll be a bit of a homecoming. Jason Dumas announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he will be joining Action News as a sports anchor and reporter.

He will make his debut on-air on November 11, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Most recently, Dumas has worked as the sports director at KRON4, a CW station in San Francisco, according to his bio on the station's website. He also hosts a sports radio show in the area too.

Dumas, who is a native of the Main Line. He was raised in Haverford, and he told The Philadelphia Business Journal that he definitely grew up a Philadelphia sports fan.

His favorite team in town? The Philadelphia 76ers, by the way,.

He interviewed for the job back in August while he was in town preparing for his wedding in Philadelphia, he told the paper, who spoke to him. You can read more of that here.

The importance of the experience is not lost on Jason, by the way.

“I worked extremely hard for this opportunity, but I know there’s a also a little luck involved,” he said. “It’s a humbling experience and opportunity for me.”

Jason Dumas Replaces 6abc’s Jamie Apody

Of course, Dumas’ hiring comes nearly a full year after Jamie Apody was yanked off TV screens in Philadelphia.

Veteran 6abc sports reporter Jamie Apody on camera 6abc via YouTube loading...

Apody, a longtime sports anchor at the station, appeared to be yanked from the station last October.

That was smack in the middle of a busy time of the year in Philly sports… the 2023 Eagles season and Philadelphia Phillies playoff run. So it definitely raised questions.

But both Apody and the station remained silent, leading to rampant speculation about what had taken place.

The station finally confirmed her departure back in April.

“I am so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love, support, and concern shown to me over the past 5 months while I made a decision about my future,” Apody said in the statement, which the station sent to media outlets at the time.

Since then, Apody has made periodic appearances on the Fox29 evening sports program, The Phantastic Sports Show. But has not worked full time in a broadcast capacity in town.