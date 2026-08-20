Mercer County is still buzzing about its local Jeopardy! winner, who won the hearts of many locals. The county is hosting an event in Lawrence Township soon to honor him, according to the Patch.

Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding to meet fans at Lawrence library

Jamie Ding, an alumnus of Princeton University, a New Jersey state worker, law student, and Lawrence Township resident, will be greeting fans at the Lawrence Headquarters Branch of the Mercer County Library System on Brunswick Pike and Darrah Lane on Monday evening, August 31.

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Ding won over $800,000 during his Jeopardy! run

Mercer County Executive Dan Benson will be on hand at the event from 7 PM - 8 PM. Ding will chat about his favorite memories of his 31-day run on the legendary game show, on which he won almost $1 million.

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Ding took home $882, 605, which landed him a spot in the show's top 5 winners of all time. It was a lot of fun to watch each weeknight. Although some episodes were pretty stressful, as other competitors came close to beating him. But he came out victorious.

Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

Also, during the August 31 event, Ding will give tips on how you could be a Jeopardy! star too, engage in a fun question-and-answer session with the audience, and autograph bookmarks.

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Benson is excited for the event. "We at Mercer County admire our local legends as well as their achievements, and Jamie Ding is certainly one to celebrate. His can-do attitude and optimism are qualities we should all try to emulate, and we are honored to commemorate this accomplishment with him."

You have to pre-register for the August 31 event

You must sign up to take part in the festivities. Click here to register.

The Lawrence Headquarters of the Mercer County Library System is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ.