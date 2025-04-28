The big day finally arrived for the Philadelphia Eagles football team.

After months of wondering: will they (or won’t they) attend a celebration at the White House honoring their Super Bowl championship earlier this year, it happened.

Get our free mobile app

The team was honored on the South Lawn of the White House by President Donald Trump and his staff.

But following today’s celebration, the conversation has not been focused on the players that WERE There.

Instead, the conversation in Philly (and around the country) seems to be focused on who was missing from the celebration AND WHY?

Jalen Hurts Skips White House Celebration with President Trump & Philadelphia Eagles

It all started BEFORE today's visit though.

Earlier this week, Jalen Hurts was asked if he would attend the celebration at the White House, and he seemingly shrugged off the question. In fact, when asked about it at the Time 100 celebration he simply said “Um” before walking away.

Justifiably so, the New York Post described that entire moment as "awkward."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: The Shocking Way AJ Brown Recovered His Stolen Car

Well, that shrug turned out to be an indication.

Earlier this afternoon White House officials confirmed earlier this afternoon that Jalen wasn’t in Washington D.C. for the celebration.

The reason for Jalen sitting out the visit? It’s simply due to a “scheduling conflict,” according to those statements.

Jalen, by the way, won the MVP title in the Super Bowl.

Eagles Also Skipped the 2018 Visit to White House

The Philadelphia Eagles last won a Super Bowl in 2018. They were initially invited to the White House to celebrate their accomplishments (something that is customary for a president to offer a championship winning team).

READ MORE: Win a Pop In From Rita's & 94.5 PST

The invite was ultimately rescinded after several players publicly disagreed with President Trump about kneeling for the National Anthem.