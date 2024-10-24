Attention shoppers. A new store has opened in Mercer on One, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

If you're scratching your head and thinking where is Mercer on One? It's the new name of the old Mercer Mall on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township.

The strip mall has been around for over 40 years and has been rebranded and spruced up, with new stores filling vacancies.

Today (Thursday, October 24) is the grand opening of the JCrew Factory Store.

I can't wait to check it out. It's near the Land's End store and DSW show store.

Lawrence Township officials were on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially open the store.

The clothing store joins other new tenants Crate & Barrell Outlet, Bath & Body Works, Wren Kitchens, Cava, with a Bloomingdale's outlet opening soon near Bath & Body Works.

Next time you're in the area, swing by Mercer on One.

You'll notice new signs, new storefronts, and a slew of new stores ready to lure you back into shopping malls instead of shopping online.

When I need new clothes, I'd prefer to shop in person. I like trying everything on.

Sizes vary from store to store so I never know what size to order online. Then, if it doesn't fit, it can be a hassle to return.

