I don’t know about you, but summer is my time to completely start purging my entire house. I feel like the winter is the time of year for me personally that accumulates the most clutter around the house.

Everyone is just pretty much trying to get from point A to point B because of how cold it is outside. For some reason, that causes a ridiculous amount of clutter in my house and spring/summer is the time when I start to get motivated to get organized again.

If you’re on the same path as me and you’re trying to get yourself organized again, there are a few rules you should know when it comes to getting as organized as possible.

If you plan on grabbing a few huge garbage bags and throwing everything out that you possibly can, there are a few things that you have to know before you start throwing all of your belongings away.

There are a ton of items that can’t go into your trash in Pennsylvania as well as across the country and to be honest with you, I wasn’t aware of a lot of these rules. Waste Management and Recycling Services have an extensive list of all of the items you aren’t allowed to just throw in your garbage bins and it will save you the stress when you plan on doing a huge purge of things in your house.

So, if it’s officially time for your spring and summer cleaning, here is a list of 10 items that you absolutely cannot throw in your garbage in Pennsylvania as well as most other places across the country.

10 Items You're Forbidden From Throwing Away in PA These 10 items are prohibited from being thrown in your everyday garbage can, according to Waste Management. Gallery Credit: Gianna