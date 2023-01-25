E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?

Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.

This time the popular bakery, which originated in Trenton many years ago, is making its traditional Philadelphia Eagles green bread with a twist. It's going to be a green and white marbled loaf.

If you happen to be a 49ers fan, they'll have a red and gold marbled loaf for you too, but I have a feeling there will be more green and whites loaves sold than red and gold.

The bakery recommends you grab some early and throw it in the freezer until gameday (Sunday). Just keep it in the wrapper and when it comes out of the freezer it will be as fresh as the day it was baked.

You can make cold cut sandwiches, grilled cheese or maybe even french toast for brunch before the game...whatever is going to hype you up.

If you're having friends over to watch the Eagles win (see what I did there....I'm thinking positively), they have other treats too.

Look how delicious these look...

If you're a 49ers fan, don't fret, they've got you covered. These are so cute too.

Italian People's Bakery has several locations in Mercer and Bucks County, click here to find the one near you.

