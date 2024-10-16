If you’re from New Jersey, you know we’re famous for a few types of food, and one of the best has to be Italian. Growing up here, I can confidently say no other state can match Jersey’s Italian cuisine.

You’ll find tons of "mom and pop" Italian spots in almost every town, with menus loaded with classic dishes. Maybe it’s because there’s such a large Italian community here that makes New Jersey restaurants unbeatable.

Best of NJ recently put out a list of the top Italian restaurants across the state, and two Mercer County spots made the cut. Along with dozens of others that should be on your radar, these two are must-tries for any Italian food lover!

Vidalia Restaurant - Lawrence, NJ

If you haven’t checked out Vidalia’s yet, it’s right in the center of Lawrenceville, just off Main Street at 21 Phillips Ave. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating and are a local favorite. Their menu is full of Italian classics, and they’re open from Tuesday to Sunday. For more details on their hours and full menu, head over to their website!

Cattani Catering and Kitchen - Ewing, NJ

Cattani Catering and Kitchen is another popular spot in the area. You’ll find it in Ewing, NJ, at 1569 Parkway Ave. They’re open from Tuesday to Saturday, with Sundays reserved for private events. Their menu is loaded with Italian favorites that everyone will love! Whether you're craving a classic pasta dish or something unique, they've got something for every taste.

Antimo's Italian Kitchen - Hopewell, NJ

Their menu changes with the seasons and always highlights fresh ingredients. People head to Antimo’s for a laid-back, family-friendly vibe. In the summer, you’ll find dishes like Grilled Peach Caprese and Drunken Mussels made with fresh Prince Edward Island mussels. They also have a three-course prix fixe deal from Monday to Thursday, where you can pick from three salads, and seven entrées, and finish with a homemade cannoli for dessert.

