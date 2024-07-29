I am personally so invested in digging into some weird laws. Whether yoou know it or not, every state in the U.S. has so many ridiculous laws that were either in place at one point or another or shockingly still in place.

There is a laundry list of ridiculous laws when it comes to the state of Pennsylvania and this new one I just uncovered might take the cake in being the most random. If you're from Pennsylvania and are either building a house or renovating one, you may want to know this random rule about your bedroom and bathroom.

How Far Can Your Bedroom Legally Be From Your Bathroom in Pennsylvania?

You may not have realized, but your bedroom and bathrooms in your home have to be a certain distance from one another. According to Pennsylvania Code § 82.9(f), "toilet facilities must be within 200 feet of the door of each sleeping room. This includes bathtubs and showers."

Did you know this was a rule in the state of Pennsylvania? I had no idea. Now when you get home from work, school, errands, etc, try and test this law out.

Read More: This Is Hands Down The Most Bizarre Law in Pennsylvania

Can you measure under 200 feet from a bathroom to your bedroom? I am sure that most of us can, but depending on the layout of your home you may be in violation of this very important Pennsylvania law!

Pennsylvania is known for having some other really bizarre laws, but I feel this one is sort of mind-blowing in a way. You learn something new every day!

