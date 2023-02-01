I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash.

Of course, there are plenty of all-you-can-eat buffets and sushi restaurants in the area, but the only downfall of those restaurants is that there seem to be so many options on the menu you can’t order.

At Sakana in New Brunswick, NJ, no menu items are off limits when it comes to all-you-can-eat and it’s honestly so amazing. It’s located right next to Rutgers’ New Brunswick campus and I’m sure it’s a big hit with the college students there. Looking at Sakana’s menu, it’s amazing the food you could order for all you can eat.

There are tons of sushi rolls, and sashimi to choose from, but it doesn’t stop there. You can order all of the chicken, steak, or noodle meals that you could possibly imagine. Out of all of the places I’ve been for all-you-can-eat, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a restaurant that had no catches when it comes to this.

This menu has everything you can imagine from bao buns, to shrimp tempura and you can have as much as you absolutely want. That area in New Brunswick, NJ is full of college students so I can only imagine that this all-you-can-eat spot does extremely well. So, if you have a big appetite this is the place to go.

There are only a few small rules to all-you-can-eat at Sakana and one of them is you’re limited to 90 minutes per table and it’ll cost you $22.99 for lunch and $28.99 for dinner, but to me, this is a steal! You can see the full menu and prices to get the best bang for your buck meal in NJ.

