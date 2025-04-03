Is It Legal To Mow Your Lawn at Night in Pennsylvania?

We all had that one neighbor who just doesn’t seem to get it.

The one who goes outside and fires up the leaf blower as soon as the sun begins to rise on a Saturday or the one who decides to use power saws on a home improvement project at 10 pm on a Tuesday.

Local Noise Ordinances in Pennsylvania

Canva Canva loading...

In a neighborhood in the suburbs, noise travels fast, so when you hear all of this commotion in the wee hours of the morning or very late at night, it can disturb the peace in your home.

So, maybe you’re THAT neighbor who is disrupting everyone in the neighborhood with your loud noises.

Get our free mobile app

Maybe you work late hours, and the only time you have to do yard work is at 8 pm before bedtime.

If you’re someone with a really busy schedule and doesn’t have the flexibility to get loud outdoor activities done during the day, you may want to know this bit of information.

Can you legally mow your lawn at night in Pennsylvania?

Canva Canva loading...

Technically, there aren’t specific rules in Pennsylvania that stop you from mowing your lawn specifically, but a lot of towns do have local noise ordinances.

These are basically just rules that put “quiet hours” into place for the town. So, while there aren’t specific rules that say you can’t mow your lawn at 9 pm, you may still be going against local laws regarding noise levels.

It really just all depends on where you live, so it’s always best to check your local ordinances to make sure you’re in the clear if life calls for a 10 pm lawnmowing mission.

This Shoe House is the Most Unique Airbnb in PA If you're looking for a unique adventure in PA, you've got to check out this Airbnb. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins