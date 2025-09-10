According to South Jersey Food Scene, a popular brewery and restaurant has abruptly closed its doors for good.

The news on Wednesday morning came as a surprise to employees. The South Jersey Food Scene Facebook post said, "All employees woke up to texts that they no longer have jobs. If any local restaurants are hiring, drop a line. TY."

Iron Hill Brewery in Voorhees has permanently closed

It's Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant on Town Center Boulevard in Voorhees.

I wanted to confirm the news by checking the brewery and restaurant's website, and it said, "The page you requested could not be found." Under the restaurant name on Google Maps, it says permanently closed.

Other locations have closed as well

Some customers at the restaurant last night commented on the Facebook post that everything seemed normal, and they are shocked to see the news of the closure today. Others didn't seem surprised and said other locations of Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant have also closed.

The Newtown, Pennsylvania (Bucks County) location that opened about 6 years ago in The Village at Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road, is still open.

It's in the corner of the strip mall, in the middle of Ulta Beauty and Bomba Taco + Bar.

There was a star sighting at the Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant in Lancaster last year. William H. Macy from Shameless stopped in to dine.

There's only one location left in NJ

As of right now, there's only 1 New Jersey location left in Maple Shade, with 10 remaining in Pennsylvania. Click here to see the open restaurants.

Thankfully, other restaurants and bars near the newly closed Voorhees location commented on the Facebook post, which announced the news of the closure, that there are jobs available in the area for those affected by the sudden closing.

