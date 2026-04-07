Iron Hill Brewery Making a Comeback; 4 PA Locations Reopening

Iron Hill Brewery Making a Comeback; 4 PA Locations Reopening

Zoonar RF

Wow. After financial struggles, declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and closing the rest of its remaining locations back in September of 2025, Iron Hill Brewery will be reopening five locations in a surprising move, according to 6 ABC. Fans of the brewery are excited to head back to their favorite spot.

Iron Hill Brewery was forced to declare bankruptcy after the pandemic

The Iron Hill chain was successful, so it quickly expanded, opening more locations. After the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the restaurant business, the expansion became difficult to keep profitable.

READ MORE: Zaxbys opens its first PA location in Bucks County

Wavebreakmedia Ltd
loading...

Iron Hill Brewery is reopening five locations with a new investor group

It's been less than a year since Iron Hill Brewery declared bankruptcy. Mark Edelson, one of the founders of the chain, is among a group of investors behind the comeback. The new ownership group is excited to see the brand thrive once again. They were able to buy back the brand and five locations after other locations and assets were sold off.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

"We can be more focused in a smaller number of restaurants and really pay attention to the things that made us great: the food, the beer, and the service," Edelson said. "There are so many people excited to come back because of their love of the brand," Edelson continued.

The five Iron Hill Brewery locations reopening are in Pennsylvania and Delaware

The five Iron Hill Brewery locations that are preparing to reopen are in:

READ MORE: New Rivertide Brewery now open in Morrisville

Huntingdon Valley

Hershey

Google
loading...

Center City, Philadelphia

Lancaster

Wilmington, Delaware

The timing is perfect, with the Philadelphia area expected to welcome thousands of visitors for America's 250th celebrations happening this summer. Many of the employees who lost their jobs last year at Iron Hill are expected to come back. The five new locations opening will employ about 400 people.

The first Iron Hill Brewery to reopen will be the Center City location, with the other four to follow in the near future. To read more, click here.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

 

 

 

Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM