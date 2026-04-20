Fans of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant never thought they'd see their favorite spot reopen after the chain called it quits last year due to financial struggles, but it's happened, and more reopenings are on the way.

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Iron Hill Brewery in Center City, Philadelphia, has reopened

The first Iron Hill Brewery to come back to life is the Center City Philadelphia location, on Market Street in the Market East development, according to a press release. The bar/restaurant officially opened to the public on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

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One of the Iron Hill founders and other executives are behind the reopening

A dedicated team, Rightlane LLC, is behind the reopening of the popular brewery. One member of the team is one of the founders of Iron Hill Brewery, Marc Edelson. Others on board are those who helped build the brand into a huge success over the 29 years it was open. The new venture is being financially supported by a team of Iron Hill Brewery fans, who truly believe in its success once again.

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To celebrate the homecoming of Iron Hill Brewery, there's a new beer on tap. It's called Unfinished Business. Appropriate, right? The bar/restaurant has also partnered with the community group, Shared Excess, which distributes extra food from restaurants, grocery stores, wholesalers, and farms to those in need across the country.

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This is just the beginning of the Iron Hill reopenings. In the coming weeks, look for the doors to reopen in Hershey, Huntindon Valley, and Lancaster, PA. The Wilmington, Delaware, Iron Hill location is also reopening.

Don't expect the Newtown location to reopen. P.J. Whelihan's is taking over that spot in the Village at Newtown shopping center.

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