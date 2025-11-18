Fans of Iron Hill Brewery in Newtown were surprised and sad when it suddenly shut down back in September, but it may be opening back up again, according to the Patch.

Iron Hill Brewery in Newtown may be reopening with a new owner

The former Chief Executive Officer of Dave's Hot BBQ, Jeff Crivello, is in the middle of buying Iron Hill Brewery in Newtown (Village at Newtown shopping center). There's a possibility it could reopen as Iron Hill, or it could reopen as a new concept, the article says.

The former CEO of Dave's HOT BBQ is buying 9 old Iron Hill Brewery locations

Crivello is also taking over nine other Iron Hill Brewery locations. They are in Center City, Philadelphia, West Chester, Huntingdon Valley, Wilmington, Lancaster, Hershey, Rehobeth Beach, and two locations down south in South Carolina.

The sale was approved recently by the New Jersey Bankruptcy Court.

Don't get too excited. It may take some time for the sale to go through and for the restaurants to open up again, whether it be as an Iron Hill Brewery again or another type of restaurant.

Iron Hill Brewery first opened back in 1996

Iron Hill Brewery has been a popular spot in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware since it opened back in 1996.

The company said at the time of its closure that it was suffering financially.

