It looks like there's been a change of plans for the old Iron Hill Brewery site in Newtown.

Iron Hill Brewery closed all of its locations back in the fall of 2025

The once-popular brewery/restaurant chain closed its remaining restaurants, including the location in the Village at Newtown shopping center, back in September of 2025, disappointing loyal customers.

Google Google loading...

There was quite a buzz about the Newtown closure on social media. Locals were confused because they said the restaurants always drew a crowd.

READ MORE: Popular tattoo artist relocates to Newtown

It has been in business for 29 years

The company had been in business for almost 30 years.

Google Google loading...

Fast forward to mid-November. There was news that the Newtown location may be reopening, as a sale was in progress for the restaurant and other shuttered Iron Hill Brewery locations.

Get our free mobile app

Former CEO was buying several of the old Iron Hill locations

It was being reported that the former CEO of Dave's Hot BBQ, Jeff Crivello, was in the middle of acquiring the Newtown location, as well as nine other Iron Hill locations, including Center City Philadelphia, West Chester, Huntingdon Valley, Lancaster, Hershey, Wilmington, Rehobeth Beach, and two locations in South Carolina.

There was word at the time that they may reopen as Iron Hill Breweries or a new concept. The sale was approved by a New Jersey Bankruptcy Court.

READ MORE: Owner of Rocco's at The Brick opening new restaurant in Newtown

So, what happened?

PJ Whelihan's company took over the lease in Newtown

Now, the Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that the company that owns the popular restaurant chain, PJ Whelihan's, has taken over the lease of the Newtown Iron Hill Brewery location as of December 31st. Interesting.

Google Google loading...

The exact plans are being kept under wraps.

Brixmor Property Group, owner of Village at Newtown, says it's excited about the plans for the old Iron Hill space, but wouldn't elaborate.

To read more about this, click here.