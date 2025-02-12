Think Twice! These Pets Are Forbidden in Pennsylvania

If you’re an animal person, I totally feel you. I swear sometimes that I like animals more than I like people (half kidding).

If you’re anything like me you could sit on Instagram or TikTok for hours and just scroll through videos of adorable cats and dogs doing the cutest things.

There are even some sloth and dolphin videos that make me cry. While I’m mindlessly scrolling and seeing adorable videos of farm animals, zoo animals, or even random fish, I always think to myself “Why can’t I have that as a pet?”.

In a perfect world, I’d love to take all of the world’s animals and find them a warm, safe home to live in.

Seriously, I would adopt every single squirrel and duck I could. While it seems like an amazing option to find animals a home, there’s a reason why you can’t just have a deer living in your house in the middle of Pennsylvania.

Read More: Pennsylvania's City Predates America by 94 Years

It’s not only frowned upon to have these animals living in your home, but it’s actually illegal too. In the state of Pennsylvania, certain animals are prohibited from living inside someone’s home for numerous reasons.

Maybe they’re critical to the environment, maybe it's a potential hazard to the people living in the home, etc.

Whatever the case may be, it’s super important to follow these rules and to make sure whenever you have a pet you make sure everything is legal.

If you own any of these animals as your pet though, you’re already doing something illegal because these animals are officially banned as pets in the state of Pennsylvania!

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST