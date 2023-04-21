Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New Jersey?

I’ll admit, I’ve been guilty of driving barefoot before. Either it is after wearing really uncomfortable shoes for a while or if it’s just because I’ve left the beach, I’ll admit it, I’m guilty!

I was moving my car up in the driveway the other day really fast and ran out with no shoes on because, hey, it’s hot out.

As I was sitting there I thought to myself, is this actually illegal? New Jersey has a lot of wacky laws that you never knew existed and every time I do something like this I always think to myself, am I accidentally committing a New Jersey crime?

If you know anything about me, you know I have major driving anxiety, so I want to always make sure I give myself no reason to get pulled over or anything like that. I did some research and here’s what the laws in New Jersey are saying about kicking your shoes off before you hit the road.

Is driving barefoot illegal in New Jersey?

According to getjerry.com, the bottom line is that there really are no rules regarding driving barefoot in New Jersey. So technically, no you can’t get arrested or fined, but it may not be the safest option.

Obviously, driving without shoes isn’t the safest way to drive, but you won’t get in trouble for it. So, the next time you’re driving home from the beach or just want to kick off those super uncomfortable heels after a long day of work, maybe think of a safer option

