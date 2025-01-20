Get ready. The temperature is about to dip into single digits for the next few days and with the wind chill it will feel like below zero.

Brrr.

I know what you're thinking. It would be so nice to be able to stay home when it gets cold outside, curled up in a cozy blanket, watching Netflix, sipping your coffee, and not having to deal with the cold.

But, the reality is you probably can't do that.

You probably have to go to work, school, or to any other commitments you have.

Would you agree there's nothing worse than getting into a frigid car? It's no fun.

One of my co-workers told me this morning that by the time his car warmed up, he had already arrived at work.

You could get a fine for warming up your car in Pennsylvania

But, if you warm up your car ahead of getting into it, you could be breaking the law and get a fine.

Seems crazy, but it's true.

In Pennsylvania, the law says leaving your car running while you're not in it is, for the most part, illegal unless it’s on private property, in your driveway, or your friend's driveway.

You can't leave your car running unattended on public property

If your vehicle is parked on public property or the street, the law says you cannot leave it running while you're not with it.

Specifically, Title 75, Section 3701 of Pennsylvania’s vehicle code says that the vehicle’s engine must be stopped, the ignition locked, the gear shift in park, and the keys not in the vehicle when leaving it unattended.

If you don't follow this rule, you could get a fine, not a hefty one, but a fine and possible court costs also.

Unattended idling cars are a target of theft

Police in Pennsylvania warn residents that leaving your car warming up unattended could make it a target of theft as well.

If you decide to leave your car running in your driveway, you should either get an automatic starter or lock it and keep an extra set of keys with you.

For more information and winter driving safety tips, click here.