Heads up if you'll be in Center City this evening, expect delays in the area of City Hall in Philadelphia, as a large vigil and rally will get underway during the evening rush hour.

Anti-ICE Rally Planned in Center City on Thursday Evening

The rally will come as protesters across the country have been marching after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother, who was a U.S. citizen.

Community leaders from across Philadelphia say they will hold a vigil and rally this evening to honor Good.

Tonight's rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Northwest corner of the City Hall Plaza. That means it'll likely be centered in the area of Dilworth Park (near Market Street).

What Streets are Closed for The Center City Rally

As of 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, we can see a police presence starting to form in the area for crowd control. Expect street closures and delays throughout the event this evening. It's also likely that SEPTA (especially bus routes) will be affected in Center City tonight.

Event organizers say they're also gathering to remember all persons who have died in ICE custody recently. They claim that at least 32 people have died in ICE custody in 2025, with at least two them being from Pennsylvania. That's a number that has not been confirmed by federal officials, but reported by several media outlets.

Tense Situation Continues in Minneapolis, MN & Across the Country

All of this comes on the heels of the serious situation in Minneapolis, MN. The Department of Homeland Security says that on Wednesday, ICE agents were conducting an operation when a group of people attempted to block them.

Amateur video recorded at the scene shows ICE agents ordering Good to exit the vehicle. As they pulled the driver's door handle the car appeared to move forward. An ICE agent standing in front of the SUV drew his weapon and fired, killing Good and causing the vehicle to crash.

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noel described the shooting as an act of self-defense.

Protestors, however, have been taking to the streets since last night because they say they're frustrated with the actions of federal officers.



