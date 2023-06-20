There is absolutely nothing better than spending a long, summer day down at the Jersey Shore and then hitting up one of your favorite ice cream shops before driving home.

If you’re planning on heading down to the Jersey Shore this summer or even going out for ice cream inland, you have to make your way through the official New Jersey ice cream tour. The “I Licked My Way Through NJ Ice Cream Tour” has officially kicked off for the next 2 months on June 15th and it features some of New Jersey’s best small-town ice cream shops.

The official ice cream tour is amazing for the biggest ice cream lovers in New Jersey. There are 9 different shops that you can try throughout the summer while earning rewards along the way.

All you have to do is pick up an ice cream “Tour Card” at any one of the shops that are participating in the tour but make sure to get there quickly because according to the posts, it’s only while supplies last.

You bring your tour card from shop to shop during the 2-month span and get stamps while receiving prizes along the way. This is such a fun thing to do during the summer and a great way to try out some of the best local ice cream shops in the Garden State!

The ice cream shops that are participating in the tour are Randy’s Homemade Ice Cream in Pompton Lakes, Francy’s Artisinal Ice Cream in Bergenfield, Belle’s Ice Cream in Spring Lake, Peewee’s Ice Cream in Medford, Cliff’s Dairy Maid in Ledgewood, Surfside Frozen Custard in Sea Girt, A La Mode Ice Cream Parlor in Ocean City, Miss Mindy’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bayville and Scoop To My Lou in East Brunswick.

The “I Licked My Way Through NJ Ice Cream Tour” kicked off on June 15 and will wrap up on August 15, so make sure to grab your tour cards as soon as you can!

