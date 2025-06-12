There’s something that’s so amazing about summertime in New Jersey.

There’s nothing like jumping in the car and heading down the shore to grab some dinner, maybe even ride some rides.

Whether you're grabbing a cone after a day at Point Pleasant, heading over to Cape May, or making a quick stop at the local creamery in your hometown, there’s one flavor that you'll spot almost everywhere.

It may not be the most popular opinion overall, but in New Jersey, it apparently is!

It can almost be overwhelming to go out for ice cream. Good shops tend to have a ton of flavors that almost make it hard to choose. When you show up and get in line, don’t let the crazy flavors distract you.

When it comes to New Jersey, one flavor quietly but confidently is a staple compared to the rest. People here are creature-of-habit ice cream lovers.

They might flirt with seasonal specials or Instagram-worthy concoctions, but when it's time to hit “add to cart,” they’re coming back to the staple.

What Is The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor in New Jersey?

Thanks to Instacart data, we found that chocolate is the most popular ice cream flavor in New Jersey, making it the top pick for Garden State residents.

I know, shocking, right?

That means the hardcore vanilla lovers out there have lost to the chocolate fans of New Jersey.

So next time you find yourself caught in the middle of a meltdown (the ice cream shop kind), know that if you grab chocolate, you're doing Jersey proud. It’s reliable, it’s delicious, and it’s the go‑to flavor when you want to keep things simple.

