Philadelphia’s I-95 To Open at Noon on Friday

The temporary lanes on I-95 in northeast Philadelphia will reopen to traffic even earlier than expected. The roadway will open in both directions to traffic at approximately noon on Friday, PennDOT sources told multiple outlets, including Fox29 and Philadelphia's NBC10.

Friday's reopening of the highway will mark an insane milestone for the project, which had incredible (even record-breaking) speed.

On Saturday, Governor Josh Shapiro said the highway would reopen in under two weeks. By Tuesday's press conference, Shapiro promised that the temporary lanes would reopen to traffic sometime over this upcoming weekend (either Saturday or Sunday).

Crews have been working around the clock since the portion of the interstate collapsed on June 11 following a tanker fire.

Paving began on the roadway early Thursday morning. NBC10 reported Thursday afternoon that crews were gearing up for the final paving phase.

You can watch the final stages of the paving progress on the very popular PennDOT livestream:

Once the temporary roadway reopens, crews are expected to immediately begin working on the permanent fix for the busy stretch of highway. Governor Shapiro promised an update for that timeline later this month.