I-95 Closed in Northeast Philly Following Accident
A multi-vehicle accident has closed a busy stretch of I-95 in Northeast Philly as the Tuesday morning rush continues.
The accident which was first reported around 9 am on the southbound side of I-95 has closed the roadway.
I-95 is closed between Bridge Street (Exit 27) and the Betsy Ross Bridge (Exit 26). Delays are backing up as far as Street Road (as of 9:30 am).
Earlier lane closures on the northbound side of the roadway related to the accident have eased, but delays remain if you're traveling northbound in that same area.
We'll keep you updated on this developing story.
