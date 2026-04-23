Heads up if you're currently traveling on I-95 into Philadelphia this afternoon. A major stretch of the roadway is currently closed.

Note: this information is current as of 1:05 p.m. on Thursday (April 23).

Philadelphia officials tell us that I-95 Southbound is closed between exits 32 and exit 27 due to an incident. For context that means that the highway is closed from the exit for Academy Road down to the Bridge Street exit.

It's all due to an earlier car fire in the area. Footage from 6abc TV's Chopper 6 shows a charred vehicle in the middle of the roadway. The fire appears to have been put out, but the cleanup continues with a large response from emergency responders.

As a result, motorists are encouraged to find an alternative route this afternoon.

The northbound side of I-95 remains open with some rubber necking delays. However, all lanes on that side of the roadway are still reportedly open.

This is a developing story. We'll have more information when we hear from officials.



Philadelphia Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna, 94.5 PST



