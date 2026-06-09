It's a tough morning on the roads in our area. That's because too of the busiest roadways in Bucks County are blocked right now with serious incidents.

This information is current as of 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday (June 9):

I-95 North Closed in Bensalem For Tanker Truck Fire

We're told that a tanker truck has caught fire on the northbound side of I-95 in Bensalem (Bucks County).

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The incident has the roadway closed between exits 37 and exit 39. That's the area from Street Road up to PA-413.

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The southbound side of the roadway is open but there are rubbernecking delays.

Unfortunately, the trouble isn't ending there for commuters in Bucks County.

Route 1 Closed in Middletown (Bucks County)

Not too far from that accident scene there's another truck fire in Bucks County.

That vehicle fire was reported on the northbound side of route 1 in Middletown, Pa. The roadway is closed between Highland Avenue and PA-213, according to 94.5 PST's traffic partners at Total Traffic.

Delays are building in that area as no cars are getting by. Additionally, there are some rubbernecking delays on the southbound side of Route 1 this morning as well.

It's unclear how long it will take to clean up both scenes, but avoid both I-95 and Route 1 if you can for a bit longer this morning.