Philadelphia loves our local TV news personalities. It's kind of like no other place in the country with how beloved our TV personalities are. So it makes it a pretty big deal when one of those faces departs the city for another opportunity.

This time it is another turnover at one of the biggest TV station's in the City of Philadelphia.

Howard Monroe Departs CBS 3 Philadelphia

A few weeks ago CBS 3 Philadelphia personality Howard Monroe wrote on social media that he was preparing to leave Philly.

Where is he now? Keep scrolling to find out.

But first, let's take a look back at Howard Monroe's career in Philadelphia.

CBS 3 Philadelphia Weekend Morning Anchor Howard Monroe

Monroe first joined CBS 3 Philadelphia in the summer of 2019 as a field reporter. He would also join the station's anchor desk for their weekend broadcasts.

That's where most Philadelphians may recognize Monroe.

He was the anchor on the weekend morning newscasts on CBS Philadelphia. That means in recent years he woke up with us on the local CBS newscasts.

Howard Monroe Returns to Indianapolis

In recent days, Monroe posted on social media that he was departing Philadelphia for a new (and seemingly unexpected opportunity). At the time it wasn't clear what that opportunity was. But now we've learned that it was for an opportunity to return to Indianapolis.

Monroe previously was a reporter at WISH-TV in Indy from 2014 until 2017.

On Wednesday, he was introduced as FOX59 Indianapolis' weekend evening anchor. The announcement was made by his colleagues Angela Ganote and Daniel Miller.

Here's a clip of his introduction:

Of course, we'll miss Howard in Philadelphia, but wish him the best of luck in his new opportunity.

It's unclear if CBS Philadelphia has named a permanent replacement for their weekend broadcasts.