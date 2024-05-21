How Long Does It Take To Get Sunburnt In The NJ Summer Sun?

The weather is finally summer-like and everyone is just ready to be outside. I love this time of year because everyone comes out of hibernation from the cold, the rainy days are at a minimum and everyone just wants to enjoy each other’s company while going out and about.

The only thing you have to be careful of is your sun exposure. Being outside is always so relaxing in the summertime, but limiting how much sun exposure your skin is getting is important, especially if you haven’t properly applied sunscreen. Something you have to be super conscious of is the UV index in your area.

The big question is, how long can you stay outside during a New Jersey summer before experiencing some painful and harmful sunburns? The answer is pretty simple.

How Long Can You Stay Outside in New Jersey Before Getting Sunburnt?

Of course, the speed at which you’ll get sunburnt depends on the day and the UV index. If it’s a cool summer day full of thunderstorms in the forecast, it’s safe to say you’re probably pretty safe when it comes to developing a nasty burn.

If it’s a hot day in July with clear skies, there’s a much larger probability of needing to reapply your sunscreen. According to EPA.gov, the UV index predicts the ultraviolet radiation levels on a 1-11+ scale.

A UV index of 1 means you aren’t in danger of exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays. On the other hand, if the UV index were at 11, sun exposure is considered extremely dangerous, and being in direct sunlight for too long may cause skin and eye damage. So, where does the UV index usually fall on a hot summer day in New Jersey?

If you were to take an average summer day forecast, which according to Weatherspark would be between 81-85 degrees, you’ll probably be looking at a UV index within the range of 8-9.

With that being said, if you were to be exposed to a UV index of 8-9, you could easily catch a nasty sunburn in as little as 20 minutes or even less without proper precautions. Be safe this summer, New Jersey!

