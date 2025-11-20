Did you catch the new episode of House Hunters last night (November 19) at 10 PM on HGTV?

It's one of my favorite shows. People go searching for a home, and after looking at several and weighing the pros and cons of each one, they reveal which one they ultimately picked. It's fun to guess which one you think they'll choose, and then, after a few strategically placed commercials, you get to see if your guess was correct.

The November 19 new episode of HGTV's House Hunters was in a Philadelphia suburb

Last night, if the area where the couple was looking for their very first home looked familiar at all, it's because it was filmed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Three Philadelphia restaurants just received Michelin stars

Childhood sweethearts from Upper Moreland were searching for their first home

Childhood sweethearts from Upper Moreland, who both graduated from Upper Moreland High School, were the ones house hunting. They wanted to start their life together and move out of their parents' homes.

Get our free mobile app

Their realtor, Matt DeSantis, is also from Upper Moreland and went to Upper Moreland High School, and was happy to help them in their search, after losing out on 6 previous homes due to the competitive nature of the current real estate market.

DeSantis promoted the episode on House Hunters on his Instagram. Check it out below.

DeSantis said, "Helping first-time buyers find their perfect home is always rewarding, but doing it with cameras rolling added a whole new level of excitement (and plenty of laughs)."

READ MORE: Dick's House of Sport planned for popular PA mall

If you missed it last night, hopefully you can catch this episode, called Firsts in Philly, in reruns.

For more on this story, click here.

House Hunters airs on HGTV.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker