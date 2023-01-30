Houlihan’s Restaurant in Cherry Hill NJ Has Suddenly Closed, Permanently

Wow! Didn't see this coming.

Houlihan's American restaurant, located at Marlton Pike & Garden State Blvd in Cherry Hill NJ has permanently closed.

I first caught wind of this news on the Facebook community page South Jersey Food Scene, and then saw the report on MarltonPike.com. U-haul trucks were seen outside of the building clearing out the restaurant.

Then just today I was driving home on Route 70, and as I drove by, I just has to double check if it was really true. And I can confirm, it has closed. The signage is already down, leaving a vacant building with an empty parking lot.

This most likely came as shock to its employees too. Not long after employees were informed of its sudden closure, a sign was posted on the front door on the same day, reading: "We are deeply saddened to announce the permanent closure of this location. We value our employees, their dedication to the company, and we are working to relocate them immediately to one of our locations nearby."

I'm old enough to remember when Houlihan's was inside of the Cherry Hill Mall around the corner before it moved into this standalone building. So bummed to see it go after all these years!

Houlihan's has 7 other New Jersey locations, in Bayonne, Brick, Holmdel, New Brunswick, Paramus, Ramsey, and Secaucus.

Will you miss the Cherry Hill Houlihan's? Let us know what you think should replace the building in the comments!

