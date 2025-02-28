1 PA Hotel Makes List Of Best Hotels in America

If there’s one thing that kind of sketches me out a little bit, it’s definitely hotels and hotel rooms.

I could be on vacation and Lysoling the walls and light switches because I get skeeved out very easily.

If I’m in a 5-star resort though, I can definitely relax. The world is full of some truly amazing and beautiful hotels that will make you feel right at home.

I don’t want to say I’m a hotel snob, but I kind of am, I guess!

Trip Advisor releases a list of the best hotels based on how they’re reviewed on the site and there are also different categories to check out like best luxury hotels, family-friendly, pet-friendly, etc.

When it comes to the hotels that are just the best of the best, it’s a really great lineup of places to stay.

One spot in Pennsylvania made its way onto the list and I have to say it’s truly a great pick.

There are so many amazing places to stay in Pennsylvania between Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and the Poconos.

You can really find some truly amazing hotels to stay at during your trip to Pennsylvania and this one spot in particular is standing out to hotel guests.

What Is The Best Hotel in PA?

One Pennsylvania hotel made the list of the best hotels in all of America and it’s right in the Pocono Mountains Region of PA.

The Lodge at Woodloch has come in at number 9 of the best hotels in the entire country according to Trip Advisor.

Based on over 1,700 reviews by guests, it has a solid 5-star rating. There’s an indoor pool, yoga and so much more to relax and unwind.

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a weekend getaway, this iis for sure the spot to go no matter what time of year!

