Enter to Win Tickets to See Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at Cure Insurance Arena

94.5 PST has your chance for a perfect family outing in January. Enter to win tickets to see Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire when it comes to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ the weekend of January 24th through January 26th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Enter to win a four pack of passes here:

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply.

Get our free mobile app

The show brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, HW 5-Alarm™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Gunkster™, and introducing the brand new Skelesaurus™, the giant that unleashes his fossil fury. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets right now.