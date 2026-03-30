May I have your attention, please? I would like to introduce you to Hopewell Restaurant Week. Save your appetite and get ready to indulge in some of the best food in the area during this inaugural event. Grab your family and friends and go.

Hopewell Township Restaurant Week is April 13 - 19

Hopewell Township Mayor, David Chait, is excited to show off the town's fabulous eateries. Save the dates. Hopewell Restaurant Week is Monday, April 13 - Sunday, April 19.

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Mercer Me is reporting that the event is part of the America 250 celebrations that will take place over the next several months. Remember, Hopewell is where George Washington crossed the Delaware to save the American Revolution. The article says, "This year, we honor that legacy by coming together around something every generation has shared: a good meal."

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More than a dozen restaurants are participating in Hopewell Restaurant Week

Over a dozen restaurants are participating in Hopewell Restaurant Week so far. The restaurants you'll choose from include Antimo’s Italian Kitchen, Aunt Chubby’s Luncheonette, Boro Restaurant & Bar, Brick Farm Tavern, Hopewell Valley Vineyards, The Italian Table, Nomad Pizza, Patriot’s Crossing Tavern, The Peasant Grill, Piccolo Trattoria, Pru Thai, Sumo Sushi, and Vito’s Pizza. More are being added each day.

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Special menu and promotions have been announced for Hopewell Restaurant Week

This is the perfect opportunity to take the week off from cooking and support these local restaurants. The restaurants participating will be unveiling special menus for this week. They will be highlighting some of their most popular dishes and hoping you'll try some of their favorite dishes too. Look for special promotions from the restaurants, too.

Whether you're a regular at any of these spots or a first timer, you won't want to miss this culinary treat. Hopewell Restaurant Week is April 13 - 19. For more details and the special Restaurant Week menus, click here.