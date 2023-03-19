Get ready for more wings, beer, and itty bitty orange shorts!

A new Hooters location is coming soon to Flemington, New Jersey, according to NJ.com. They're getting ready to open at 250 Route 202-31, which is the former location of the Mangia Bene restaurant at Ramada by Wyndham Flemington.

As for an exact opening date? No word yet. But it's sure to give the guests in the adjoining Ramada hotel an easy option for a bite to eat.

Buffalo Wings with Celery Sticks and Beer Getty Images loading...

This will be the 5th Hooters location in the Garden State. You can find the other four in Atlantic City, East Brunswick, Somerset and Princeton. The Flemington location is not yet listed on their website.

Of course we know what a Hooters is, but if you're not familiar: They're a sports bar and grill chain famous for their hot wings and... aesthetically pleasing wait staff! They also have burgers, fries, salads, seafood, tacos, sandwiches and more. You can check out their full menu HERE.

New restaurant means new jobs! If you or someone you know if looking for a job in the food service biz around Flemington, keep an eye out for their job postings so you can apply - provided that you meet their measurements...I mean, qualifications. Click HERE to check out their career page.

Are you excited for this new Hooters location, or do you think something else should occupy the vacant space? Don't be afraid to chime in in the comments!

