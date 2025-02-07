There are some changes on the way for Mercer On One (formerly Mercer Mall) on Route 1 in Lawrence Township.

Hooter's of Princeton is closing permanently

First, Hooter's of Princeton is closing its doors for good. Some say it had the best wings around.

It's been in that location, near where the old Houlihan's was, for as long as I can remember.

A friend of mine was in there recently and an employee confirmed the news the restaurant was closing but wouldn't say when.

Clearly, it's not this weekend, as the Hooter's of Princeton Facebook page is advertising that you should pre-order game day bundles, so you're "crushing wings by kickoff."

Lazy Dog Restaurant is set to open in the former Houlihan's

I mentioned the former Houlihan's. Lazy Dog Restaurant is set to take over that spot in the fall of 2025.

It's described in a press release as "The casual dining restaurant known for its innovation twists on American dishes served with small mountain-town hospitality."

This will be only the second Lazy Dog Restaurant coming to New Jersey.

The first is planned for Moorestown, NJ where the Don Pablo's was.

But, there's chatter in the South Jersey Food Scene Facebook group that there's been no progress.

There is another Lazy Dog Restaurant planned for King of Prussia in 2025.

New Starbucks with drive-thru to be built

Starbucks is planning a big move within Mercer On One.

Right now, it's on the corner of the smaller strip within the mall, next to PureGreen.

A new plan has been approved by the Lawrence Township Planning Board to build a brand new 2,200-square-foot location within the mall.

It will be a bigger, stand-alone Starbucks with a drive-thru and outdoor seating.

You may have noticed that the parking lot area next to Bank of America and Joe Canal's Discount Liquor has been fenced off for months. That's where it's going to be.

Mercer On One has gone through a bit of a transformation recently.

Many new stores have opened in Mercer On One

Storefronts have been redone and a bunch of new tenants have moved in like the Crate & Barrel Outlet, Bloomingdale's Outlet, Nike, Sephora, J Crew, Wren, and more.

I'll let you know if I hear anything else.

Mercer On One is located on Route 1 South in Lawrence Township, NJ.

