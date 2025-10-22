Fast-casual chain restaurant, honeygrow, is expanding yet again in New Jersey, according to ROI.

Five new honeygrow locations are planned for NJ

Five new future locations have just been announced for Central and North Jersey, the article states.

Here's where they will be:

North Brunswick (2416 Route 1)

Woodbridge (1016 St. Georges Avenue)

Cedar Knolls (178 Hanover Avenue)

Watchung (1701 Route 22)

Montvale (32 Chestnut Ridge Road)

They will open in 2025 and 2026

All five new honeygrow locations planned will be opening sometime in 2025 or 2026.

Other New Jersey honeygrow locations include Hamilton Marketplace in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), Toms River, Old Bridge, Bridgewater, Moorestown, Marlton, Cherry Hill, and Hoboken.

The founder and CEO of honeygrow, Justin Rosenberg, said in a statement, "New Jersey has been at the core of our growth strategy for over a decade. It’s a vibrant market filled with loyal customers who share our love for great food made with care. Each new location brings us closer to full coverage across the state.”

Honeygrow has over 65 locations

Honeygrow was founded in 2012 and has over 65 locations scattered throughout the Northeast and Midwest.

The first honeygrow location in New Jersey was in Cherry Hill. It opened back in 2016.

If you've never been to a honeygrow restaurant, it features fresh, made-to-order stir-fry, salads, honeybars, and more. They use local and seasonal produce to create the dishes you request as often as they can.

You can check out the menu by clicking here. I'm sure you'll see something you like.

You can earn free food with its rewards program

You can join its rewards program and earn points towards free food.

To find a honeygrow location near you, click here.

