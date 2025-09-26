This is a big deal.

A popular store in Princeton has made a new list of the Top 100 Small Businesses in America, The Patch is reporting.

It's a big deal because it's the only shop in New Jersey to earn a spot on the prestigious list that recognizes the "best and brightest small businesses in America."

Homestead Princeton makes 2025's Best Small Businesses in America list

It's Homestead Princeton on Witherspoon Street.

The quaint furniture, home decor, and gift store also offers design services to its customers.

The owners are a Princeton couple with four children

Husband and wife team, Kristin and Ron Menapace, are the owners and take great pride in what they do. They've raised four children in Princeton and are deeply rooted in the community.

Their combined passions of design and building have made Homestead Princeton a decor destination since 2012. Check out the couple's story HERE.

The store has unique goods not found in other stores

This store is all about the unique. You're not going to find their offerings in other chain stores.

“We wanted to bring affordable, small-batch, American-made gifts, furniture, and home décor, things you won’t find in chain stores, right to our local community," Menapace said in the article. She went on to explain. “Over the years, that idea has grown into a destination for people near and far who love the Homestead experience.”

If you're looking for a gift, they offer candles, books, jewelry, pottery, linens, coffee, tea, soaps, lotions, and much more.

You can find Homestead Princeton at 300 Witherspoon Street, Princeton.

