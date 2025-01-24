At What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in PA?

When can you legally leave your child home alone in Pennsylvania?

Is there a certain age where it’s legal to run out to the grocery store for a few minutes and leave your kids unattended?

I feel like in every child’s life you can always remember the first day your parents decided to leave you home alone.

You may have eaten Pop-Tarts all day because you weren’t allowed to work the stove or maybe you accidentally broke one of your mom’s picture frames, but it was for sure a day you probably remember.

I feel as though we all remember hitting this milestone in different eras of our lives, but is there a specific age when it finally becomes legal to do this?

Some of us were left alone for the first time at 14 and some of us at 9.

I feel like no matter who you ask, there’s no in-between. You were either really young or a little on the older side.

So, what does the law say when it comes to leaving your child home alone without any adult supervision in Pennsylvania?

Well, it really is up to the parent when you should leave your child home alone in the state of Pennsylvania.

When Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in PA?

According to Cumberland County's official site, there is no law regarding how old a child can be to be left alone. When you do decide to leave your child home alone for the first time, you’re encouraged to ask yourself the following questions.

How responsible has your child been in the past? Can they care for themselves?

How comfortable is your child being left alone? Are they afraid?

I’m sure all of these questions naturally will soar through any parent’s head when deciding this.

So when it’s time for your child to hit this milestone, no laws are stopping you from deciding what age they should be!

