The wait is almost over. Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge has announced the opening date for this year's U-Pick Tulips: Spring Spectacular.

There are over 8 million tulips in bloom at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge

With over 8 million blooming tulips in many different colors, it's truly an incredible sight that you don't want to miss. There are many new things to experience on the farm this season. Keep reading for details.

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U-Pick Tulips: Spring Spectacular at Holland Ridge Farms kicks off April 10

Drumroll please. Opening day for the U-Pick Tulip season is Friday, April 10. Tickets are on sale now, and dates are already filling up, so don't wait to grab tickets. The week of April 19th is when the farm believes the tulips will be in peak bloom.

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Holland Ridge Farms isn't a "one and done" kind of place. You'll never get tired of going again, again, and again. The tulips are absolutely breathtaking. You have to see them for yourself.

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There are food trucks (click HERE for the schedule), a bakery, fun photo props, the Makers & Farmers Market (weekends), free tractor shuttle rides, gator rides, horse & carriage rides (weekends), pony rides (weekends), friendly farm animals, and more.

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Fill a Bucket is new for 2026. You'll have an option to buy a really cute pink bucket online when you buy your ticket to the U-Pick Tulip: Spring Spectacular. When you arrive at the farm, you'll pick it up, fill it up with beautiful tulips (it fits over 50), and you're done. You can skip the checkout line to make creating your own tulip bouquets an easy experience.

New picnic pads are available this season. They can be rented for an hour and include cookies, lemonade, and an incredible view of the tulips. You can sit, relax, and take it all in during the week or on weekends. The pads have different themes.

For much more information, click here. Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, NJ, right off I-195. Enjoy.

Toxic Flowers to Keep Away From Your Pets Though pretty, these flowers are prone to cause issues with dogs and cats, so if you're thinking about gifting one of these to your special someone, make sure you don't let the animals get to them! Gallery Credit: Maria Danise