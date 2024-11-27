I feel like the holiday season has already started.

There are a few homes in my area that already have their homes lit up for the holidays.

Many people in NJ have decorated for the holidays early this year

I think with Thanksgiving being late this year some people want to extend the holiday season a little bit.

More power to you. I love it.

People in New Jersey take great pride in decorating their homes for the holidays.

House Decorated with Christmas Lights Nicole S. Young loading...

It's a big (sometimes tough) job to hang all those beautiful, sparkling Christmas lights, but the end result is always worth it.

For some, decorating goes beyond just hanging lights on the outside of their house.

I was driving home from a friend's house the other night and saw a car completely covered in holiday lights...yes, a car covered in bright, colorful lights.

It was quite a sight to see.

While it looked festive and fun, I couldn’t help but think about how distracting it could be for other drivers.

Is it illegal to decorate your car with holiday lights?

It got me thinking...can you legally put Christmas lights on your car in New Jersey?

While there’s no specific law banning holiday lights on vehicles, New Jersey does have rules about anything that could block your view or distract other drivers.

Holiday lights or decorations can't block headlights, brake lights, or turn signals

If the lights cover up your headlights, brake lights, or turn signals, you could end up with a ticket.

But if you're in a holiday parade or at a party with family and friends at home, feel free to light up your car.

Happy holidays.

