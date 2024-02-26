If you're a Garlic knot fan, you are totally going to want to buckle your seatbelt. I love finding new and unique restaurants in New Jersey because there are so many different places to try.

Living in between New York City and Philadelphia as well as being close to The Shore, we get a chance to try some of the most amazing restaurants in the country.

This New Jersey restaurant has been making waves online lately and it looks like a spot that you can't skip over if you're in Hillsdale, New Jersey. 'Hold My Knots' is a restaurant that serves some of the most unique menu items I've ever seen.

The entire theme of the restaurant is Garliic Knots and they are doing some really crazy things that you can't find anywhere else to my knowledge. 'Hold My Knots' is known for its Garlic Knot sliders and it basically is a burger slider but the bun is a garlic knot.

People who have tried this restaurant have rated it a 4.3 out of 5.

"It was love at first BITE!" Martha T wrote on May 7th, 2023 after visiting the restaurant's food truck.

There are other menu items that are reinventing the wheel like the Chicken Parrm Garlic Knots, Shrimp Parm Garlic Knots, Buffalo Chicken Garlic Knots, and even more!

If garlic knots aren't entirely your thing or if you're just looking for something a little extra, they also serve other appetizers, pizza, and sandwiches as well as their famous Garlic Knots.

You can check out their full website here. Hold My Knots is located at 134 Broadway in Hillsdale, New Jersey.

