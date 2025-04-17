Some things just scream summer in New Jersey. Late nights on the boardwalk, that first ocean dip, and of course, grabbing a cone (or two) of ice cream.

If you’ve ever spent time down the shore, you know how important those ice cream stops are. It’s part of the tradition. Sun, sand, and a scoop in hand.

When it comes to iconic New Jersey ice cream spots, few are as legendary as Hoffman’s.

Iconic New Jersey Ice Cream Shops

Whether strolling through Spring Lake or going through Point Pleasant, you’ve probably seen the lines wrapped around the building on a warm summer night.

That’s how you know it's good. Jersey Shore locals will tell you, it’s not summer until you’ve had a scoop from Hoffman’s.

Spring Lake and Point Pleasant locations have been sweet staples for generations.

Families, beachgoers, and ice cream lovers of all ages make it a point to stop by.

It’s a summertime ritual, and honestly, I have so many memories going here myself.

Hoffman's Ice Cream "Fill Your Tumbler Day" 2025

This year, they’re keeping the good vibes going with Fill Your Tumbler Day.

On Thursday, May 1st, bring your tumbler (40oz or less) and fill it with delicious Hoffman’s ice cream for just $14.

Whether you're going for one scoop or loading it up, the price stays the same.

So bring your favorite cup and your ice cream crew and get ready for some of the best ice cream along the Jersey Shore.

