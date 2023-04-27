Hoboken, NJ’s “Mutzfest” Is Calling All Jersey Italians

There’s an event going on in Hoboken soon that is calling all New Jersey Italians from near and far.

The 11th annual Mutzfest is happening this weekend in the heart of Hoboken, New Jersey and if you’re Italian or just love Italian food, you’re for sure going to want to make the trip upstate this Sunday, April 30th from 1 to 5 pm.

If you’ve never heard of the event before, Mutzfest is held annually in Hoboken, New Jersey so that everyone can come by to try out some of the best “Mutz” in the area.

Yes, “Mutz” means mozzarella, and let me tell you, this is a dream festival for me. So many delis and restaurants are coming together to bring everyone attending a taste of some of the best deli cheeses, meats, and other Italian classics that the area has to offer.

Some of the restaurants and delis that will be out and serving up some of these amazing spreads are Dolce & Salato, Lisa’s Deli, M & P Biancamano, Tony Baloney’s, Vito’s & Son Italian Deli, and Vinnie Mootz.

The Hoboken Family Alliance puts on this event every year over the past 11 years and it looks like the best place to be on a Sunday in New Jersey! There are plenty of events happening throughout the day like activities for the entire family, live music, a cannoli-eating contest, a Frank Sinatra sing-along, special guests and of course a beer and wine garden!

Tickets are officially on sale now on the official Mutzfest website which you can find here.

All details and more can be found here as well!

