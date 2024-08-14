Highest Ranked Public High Schools in NJ for 2024
New Jersey gets a bad rap sometimes, don't you think?
From being called the armpit of America to being criticized for our quirky roads (you've never heard of a jug handle before?), high taxes, and everything in between, New Jersey is often the subject of criticism, but the Garden State also has some of the best public high school in the United States.
US News has ranked the public high school across the country, looking at data from each one like graduation rate, number of students who pass AP (Advanced Placement) exams and state test scores, and more.
When it comes to the best schools in the nation, New Jersey came in at #3 only behind Massachusetts and Connecticut.
That's impressive.
With the start of a new school year upon us, let's take a look at the top-ranked public high schools in New Jersey and how they fared in the country.
10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences in Scotch Plains (#193 in U.S.)
9. Academy for Information Technology in Scotch Plains (#111 in U.S.)
8. Union County Magnet High School in Scotch Plains (#95 in U.S.)
7. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro in Teterboro (#90 in U.S.)
6. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School in Jersey City (#79 in U.S.)
5. Biotechnology High School in Freehold (#72 in U.S.)
4. Bergen County Academies in Hackensack (#62 in U.S.)
3. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health in Woodbridge (#58 in U.S.)
2. Edison Academy Magnet School in Edison (#42 in U.S.)
1. High Technology High School in Lincroft (#24 in U.S.)
To read more about these top-ranked high schools in New Jersey, click here.
